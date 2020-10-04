ODUWA (OWC) One Day Volume Tops $5,107.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $5,107.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00005132 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050019 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,622.70 or 1.00121786 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000683 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00152795 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

