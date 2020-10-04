Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OASMY) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: OASMY) is one of 710 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, indicating that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) -7.41% -2.44% -1.84% Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Competitors -3,745.45% -187.00% -31.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Competitors 7249 19794 37658 1511 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 42.76%. Given Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) $20.95 million -$1.15 million -133.08 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Competitors $1.98 billion $238.41 million -1.60

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ). Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) rivals beat Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Company Profile

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer that has completed phase III clinical trial, as well as in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation of cytostatic docetaxel in combination with XR-17 that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer. It also provides Doxophos, a patented formulation of cytostatic doxorubicin in combination with XR-17 Doxorubicin for the treatment of various forms of cancers, including blood, skeleton, breast, prostate, and lungs; and KB9520, a substance that is in pre-clinical stage to reduce the side effects of cytostatics treatment. In addition, the company's animal health product portfolio includes Paccal Vet, a patented formulation of paclitaxel for the treatment of mammary carcinoma; and Doxophos Vet, a patented formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of lymphoma. Additionally, its technology platform portfolio comprises XR-19, an internal technology, which is under assessment process for a dual encapsulation technology; and XR-17, a proprietary solubility-enhancing technology platform in oncology and other therapeutic areas. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

