Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,033,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 160,236 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 410,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 44,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 704,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCSL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.89. 180,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,341. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.94 million, a P/E ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.