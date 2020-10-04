NuShares (NSR) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NuShares has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $1,687.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021585 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,321,160,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,806,007,873 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.