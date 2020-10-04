Nucleus Vision Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,696.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $76,696.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Zebpay, Binance and Bitrue.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.55 or 0.05279353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033489 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,757,766 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bittrex, CoinBene, WazirX, Bitrue, BITBOX, Upbit, Binance, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Huobi, IDEX and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.