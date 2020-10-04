Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

NVMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $52.56 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,749,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66,829 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 181.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 207.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

