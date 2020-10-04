Noir Price Tops $0.0063 on Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Noir has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Noir has a market capitalization of $127,392.78 and $212.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00273233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.01527940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00167833 BTC.

Noir’s total supply is 20,350,119 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

