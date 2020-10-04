Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Down 11.1% in September

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 627,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NTDOY stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 877,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,348 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the first quarter worth about $594,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter worth about $604,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTDOY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

