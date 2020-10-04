Next.exchange Hits 1-Day Volume of $601.00 (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Next.exchange has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Next.exchange has a market cap of $527,842.77 and approximately $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Next.exchange token can currently be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Next.exchange Profile

Next.exchange is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The official message board for Next.exchange is medium.com/nextexchange . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

