Newton (NEW) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Newton has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and $579,704.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00271735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.01526308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00168316 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

