Neutron (NTRN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $203,031.29 and approximately $22.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000425 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

