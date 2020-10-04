Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 30th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
NRO opened at $3.89 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd
