Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 30th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

NRO opened at $3.89 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd alerts:

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.