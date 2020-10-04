Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on October 30th

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0135 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $2.36 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.25.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund alerts:

About Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.