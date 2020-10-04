Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on October 30th

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0135 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $2.36 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.25.
About Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund
