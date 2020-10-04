Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $0.65 on Friday. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $127.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Netlist will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

