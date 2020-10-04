Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.37 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce $6.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.31 billion. Netflix posted sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $24.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $25.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.22 billion to $30.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $550.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.15.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total value of $5,216,859.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,954.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,760 shares of company stock valued at $109,527,169. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Netflix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $145,726,000 after buying an additional 54,708 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $24.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.06. 6,050,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,121,385. The business has a 50-day moving average of $497.42 and a 200 day moving average of $450.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $257.01 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

