Nebulas (NAS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.55 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Gate.io, Binance and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $18.01 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.38 or 0.05338533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033338 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,541,684 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io, Huobi, Neraex, OKEx, Binance, LBank and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.