nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Also, Director Steven A. Collins purchased 32,250 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $999,750.00.

Shares of NCNO traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.21. 124,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.80. nCino has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

