NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) Receives GBX 233.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on NCC Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Friday, September 4th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on NCC Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 248 ($3.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of LON NCC traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 176 ($2.30). 78,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,663. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 182.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 169.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

