National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

NNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NNN stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.59.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after purchasing an additional 363,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,421,000 after buying an additional 3,004,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 865,595 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 136.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,073,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,378 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

