National Grid (LON:NG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 990 ($12.94) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,007.83 ($13.17).

NG stock opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.53. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 861.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 899.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03.

In other National Grid news, insider Alison Kay sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.81), for a total transaction of £329,083.12 ($430,005.38). Also, insider Andrew Agg acquired 15,794 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 881 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £139,145.14 ($181,817.77). Insiders bought 15,824 shares of company stock valued at $13,940,738 in the last three months.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

