Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.44 Million

Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report sales of $684.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $674.00 million and the highest is $700.77 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $632.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.54. The company had a trading volume of 700,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,749. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $137.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $131,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,040 shares of company stock worth $1,185,317. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 470,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 21.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 202,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

