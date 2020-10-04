Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.53. Nasdaq reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.54. The stock had a trading volume of 700,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,749. Nasdaq has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $131,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,040 shares of company stock worth $1,185,317 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 18.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 55.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 60,679 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Nasdaq by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

