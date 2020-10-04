NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on NanoXplore and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cormark set a C$3.00 price target on NanoXplore and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$2.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.56. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $196.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

