Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MYOV. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $41,180.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,900.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $535,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,928.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,066. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 340.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,134 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,896,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

