MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) vs. (BTCA) (NASDAQ:BTCA) Head to Head Analysis

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) and (BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MultiCell Technologies and (BTCA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiCell Technologies -6.48% -11.93% -9.58% (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MultiCell Technologies and (BTCA), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiCell Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 (BTCA) 0 0 0 0 N/A

MultiCell Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given MultiCell Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MultiCell Technologies is more favorable than (BTCA).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of MultiCell Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of MultiCell Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of (BTCA) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MultiCell Technologies has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (BTCA) has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MultiCell Technologies and (BTCA)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiCell Technologies $7.44 million 7.03 -$280,000.00 $0.03 216.00 (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(BTCA) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MultiCell Technologies.

Summary

MultiCell Technologies beats (BTCA) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiCell Technologies

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc.; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, a desktop application, which provides product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; and Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

About (BTCA)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of vitamins and neutraceuticals. It offers nutritional supplements and shake powders, resveratrol, probiotics, multivitamins, antioxidant products, sports and hormone supplements, and weight loss and detoxification drugs. The company was founded by Pailla Malla Reddy in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

