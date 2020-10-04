Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Market Capitalization Tops $121.36 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on major exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $565.77 or 0.05305263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

