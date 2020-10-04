MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.
TSE MTY opened at C$33.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$64.98.
In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,616.42.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
