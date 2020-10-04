MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

TSE MTY opened at C$33.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$64.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$97.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,616.42.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

