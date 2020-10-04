Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

COOP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $23.88 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. No Street GP LP grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 515,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 507,223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $2,438,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $2,015,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10,935.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 154,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

