MorphoSys AG (NYSEARCA:MOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NYSEARCA:MOR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

MOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered MorphoSys from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.46. 94,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,084. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.