Morpheus Labs (MITX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $825,836.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $825,836.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, FCoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00272083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00088053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01529678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00168165 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,665,500 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.