Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$35.00.

Shares of Morneau Shepell stock opened at C$28.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.61. Morneau Shepell has a 12-month low of C$24.42 and a 12-month high of C$35.54.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$246.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$249.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morneau Shepell news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap acquired 1,000 shares of Morneau Shepell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.22 per share, with a total value of C$29,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$511,315.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

