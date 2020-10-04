Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

MRCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $71,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth $89,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Monroe Capital by 1,361.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRCC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. 41,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,310. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

