Monero Classic Price Down 51.4% This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $318.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.61 or 0.01000977 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003435 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000632 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.