Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Critical Review

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Monaker Group and Yatra Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monaker Group -2,352.10% -150.45% -95.98% Yatra Online -10.27% -51.54% -9.47%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Monaker Group and Yatra Online, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatra Online 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Monaker Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Monaker Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monaker Group and Yatra Online’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monaker Group $440,000.00 68.73 -$9.45 million N/A N/A Yatra Online $96.29 million 0.46 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

Monaker Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatra Online.

Risk and Volatility

Monaker Group has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatra Online has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yatra Online beats Monaker Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 3.7 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurugram, India.

