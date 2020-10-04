Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,130.00

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $42,130.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, Gate.io and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00270755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00087992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.01525936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00167933 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, CoinBene, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

