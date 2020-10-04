Minereum Market Capitalization Tops $2.65 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $2,862.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002433 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 52.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00087960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.01528487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00167766 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 10,205,997 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.