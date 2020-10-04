MILLER HOWARD/COM (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 30th

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.
NYSE HIE opened at $6.08 on Friday. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.
MILLER HOWARD/COM Company Profile
Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for MILLER HOWARD/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MILLER HOWARD/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.