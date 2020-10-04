MILLER HOWARD/COM (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 30th

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE HIE opened at $6.08 on Friday. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.

MILLER HOWARD/COM Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

