MiL.k Market Capitalization Achieves $10.97 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001305 BTC on exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $313,954.00 worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MiL.k has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Get MiL.k alerts:

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,707,255 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

MiL.k Token Trading

MiL.k can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

