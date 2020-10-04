Michael Gene Barnes Purchases 2,803 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $13,958.94. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,566,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,099.09.

On Friday, September 25th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $12,017.72.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $11,545.95.

On Friday, September 18th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $7,806.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,038 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $20,109.24.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $7,790.55.

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $7,868.30.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,269 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $6,497.28.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,269 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $6,662.25.

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. Tiptree Inc has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 36.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tiptree by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tiptree by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

