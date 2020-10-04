MetaHash (MHC) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and $1.24 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,286,903,604 coins and its circulating supply is 2,117,989,969 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

