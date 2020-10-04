MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001158 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $220,962.12 and $7,650.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00050167 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,619.66 or 1.00121370 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00627666 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.40 or 0.01125654 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00106162 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

