Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MATW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matthews International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.97 million. Analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 723.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 346.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Matthews International during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Matthews International during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.