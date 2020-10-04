Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Northcoast Research lowered Masonite International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.45.

Masonite International stock opened at $101.64 on Thursday. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Masonite International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 168,533 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Masonite International in the second quarter worth approximately $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

