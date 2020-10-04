Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $575.61 Million

Brokerages expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to report $575.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $593.90 million and the lowest is $550.50 million. Masonite International posted sales of $552.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northcoast Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

DOOR stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $101.64. 160,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 1,215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 165,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.