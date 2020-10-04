Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,102.50.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Markel by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Markel by 13.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Markel by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $11.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $976.69. The company had a trading volume of 31,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,890. Markel has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,042.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $954.55.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

