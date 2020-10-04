MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ: MNSB) is one of 302 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MainStreet Bancshares to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 15.44% 7.26% 0.73% MainStreet Bancshares Competitors 18.31% 9.07% 0.99%

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares’ competitors have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MainStreet Bancshares and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A MainStreet Bancshares Competitors 4723 10089 6752 423 2.13

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 25.90%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MainStreet Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $63.67 million $13.95 million 7.49 MainStreet Bancshares Competitors $1.43 billion $251.54 million 8.89

MainStreet Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares competitors beat MainStreet Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, including government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising car loans, term loans, credit cards, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides payment service and deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet account access, internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of seven branches located in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Clarendon, and Leesburg, Virginia, and one in branch in Washington, the District of Columbia; and provides automated teller machine transaction services at approximately 55,000 locations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.