Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.42.

NYSE MMP opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 676,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155,920 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

