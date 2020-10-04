Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -10.29 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

