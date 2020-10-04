MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get MacroGenics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGNX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of MGNX opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $201,525.00. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,916,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,113 shares of company stock worth $2,808,636. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MacroGenics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MacroGenics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.