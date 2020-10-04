Lympo Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Lympo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Cobinhood and HADAX. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $2,024.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00087960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.01528487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00167766 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, IDEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Fatbtc, HADAX, Gate.io and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

